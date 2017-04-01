Kazakhstan, S Korea mark 25th anniversary of relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana hosted a concert on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.





Artists of Korean National Gugak Center came to Astana to present traditional music and dances.





The pace of traditional Korean music and dances is slow, but they are also very graceful. According to the Ambassador of Korea to Kazakhstan Yong Chun Cho, historical documents indicate that the Korean people since ancient times loved music and dancing.





"I heard Kazakh traditional music and saw traditional dances, and I find a lot of similarities with Korean music and dances. The ensemble of the state theater of dance "Naz" of Astana akimat will join us. I would like everyone to determine the similarities of our cultures for themselves", the diplomat said.





One of the highlights of the evening was the Buchae Chum or fan dance, as well as the break dance performance of the MB Crew.





Buchae Chum is believed to have originated with shamans performing nature rites with leaves but evolved into one of the most highly refined Korean dances. Thanks to the perfect harmony of dancers's movements and colorful folk music, fan dance is considered one of the most beautiful and popular Korean traditional dances.





The joint humorous performance of the world-famous breakdance MB Crew with the group of Korean traditional performing arts Kokduse showed the combination of modern dance genre B-boying with Korean traditional Sajamu (Lion Dance).





It should be noted that this year Korean artist will also perform at the international exhibition EXPO-2017.



