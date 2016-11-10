Kazakhstan, S Korea signed joint declaration on partnership

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan and South Korea - Nursultan Nazarbayev and Park Geun-hye - have signed a joint declaration on deepening strategic partnership relations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Besides, the Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan and Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy signed a joint actions plan.

Besides, Kazakhstan Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek and Korean Minister of Land, Transport and Infrastructure Kang Hoin signed a memorandum between the two countries ministries on support of investment and innovative projects in transport sector.