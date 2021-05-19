Kazakhstan, S. Korea to develop cooperation, share experiences in animation production

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A memorandum was signed between the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Korean Agency for the Promotion of Animated Films, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Social Development.

The memorandum provides for the exchange of experience between the parties, the creation of favorable conditions for the implementation of television projects, lectures, master classes and trainings on the production of animated cartoons.

It should be noted that the Korean Agency was founded in 1998 and is implementing the project «Academy of Animation for Children and Adolescents with Special Educational Needs.» The goal of this project is to reduce inequality in education, assist in social adaptation, as well as create jobs and employ people with disabilities.

In turn, on March 12, 2021, in honor of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan, at the initiative of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, an educational project for children with special educational needs was launched - a social animation school at the Balapan TV channel.

A similar project is being implemented for the first time in Central Asia, where school participants will be taught by the best animators from Kazakhstan, Japan and South Korea. The school provides an opportunity for children with special educational needs to acquire new skills and abilities that will contribute to their social adaptation. The school of the TV channel «Balapan» is also unique in that after training, children will be able to continue communication with teachers and will have the opportunity to consult if necessary.

Today, the animation design industry is rapidly developing in Kazakhstan. Fortunately, there is no longer a shortage of specialists in this area on the domestic market. Moreover, such work can be comfortable for people with physical disabilities.