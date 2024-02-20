Kazakhstan, S Korea to increase number of flights

Kazakhstan and South Korea plan to increase the number of flights. This was announced at a meeting Talgat Lastayev, Chairman of the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee, with Yoonsang Lee of South, Deputy Minister for Office of Civil Aviation of South Korea, in Sejong, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The sides agreed to resume the flights between Astana and Seoul, increase the number of flights on Almaty-Seoul route and launch the flights from Shymkent to Seoul as well as between Busan and cities of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan

Talgat Lastayev also held meetings with the top managers of T’Way low-cost airline and air-cargo carrier Sirius Airlines. The Korean side expressed its intention to operate flights to Kazakhstan.