Kazakhstan, S Korea to promote strategic partnership
The sides discussed the state and prospects of further development of bilateral strategic partnership, noting the on-going high-level regular political dialogue as well as active interaction between the countries in overcoming the COVID-19 impact despite the pandemic.
The substantive aspects of the upcoming state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Republic of Korea in 2021 were also discussed.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also held meetings with South Korean PM Chung Sye-kyun, and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug.
Mr Tleuberdi noted the importance of developing the political dialogue, inter-parliamentary ties, as well as expressed the hope to see the Kazakh-South Korean trade and economic cooperation further strengthened.