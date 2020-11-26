Kazakhstan, S Korea to promote strategic partnership

SEOUL. KAZINFORM – The talks between Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha took place on the sidelines of the 13th session of the Cooperation Forum of Foreign Minister «Central Asia – South Korea,» Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of further development of bilateral strategic partnership, noting the on-going high-level regular political dialogue as well as active interaction between the countries in overcoming the COVID-19 impact despite the pandemic.

The substantive aspects of the upcoming state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Republic of Korea in 2021 were also discussed.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister also held meetings with South Korean PM Chung Sye-kyun, and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug.

Mr Tleuberdi noted the importance of developing the political dialogue, inter-parliamentary ties, as well as expressed the hope to see the Kazakh-South Korean trade and economic cooperation further strengthened.