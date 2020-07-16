Kazakhstan, S Korea to step up health cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - An online meeting involving Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Koo Hong-seok has been held today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The meeting discussed the epidemic situations in Kazakhstan and South Korea, the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, provision of the first medical aid to coronavirus patients, the current issues relating to further cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Seoul such as sharing the best practices and knowledge in the healthcare field, medical education and science.

The Korean side shared its COVID-19-handling experience and the steps to improve the healthcare system for better preparedness and responsiveness to future outbreaks.

According to Tsoi, international cooperation and mutual support play a great role in the fight against COVID-19. Korea is the leader in the COVID-19 fight, therefore, the cooperation could help solve the problems caused by the pandemic, especially an exchange of knowledge and advanced practices on how to control the COVID-19 virus.

The meeting resulted in the agreement between the sides to further develop the cooperation in the healthcare field and to hold online seminars on prognosis of COVID-19, pandemic simulation, and so on.

The sides pledged to develop strategic cooperation in the short, medium and long terms.