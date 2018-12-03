Kazakhstan's Kukushkin 53rd in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the first week of the last month of 2018 Kazakhstani tennis players have retained their spots in the ATP rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Mikhail Kukushkin remains the highest ranked tennis player from Kazakhstan in the ATP at №53. Other Kazakhstanis Alexander Bublik and Alexander Nedovyesov are placed 169th and 185th.



Top 3 players in the world Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer continue to dominate the world of tennis.