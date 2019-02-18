EN
    14:36, 18 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Kukushkin back in ATP's Top 50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin has propelled back into the ATP's Top 50 this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Climbing three spots, Kukushkin rose to №50 in the updated ATP rankings.

    Another Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik slid from №144 to №149.

    Serb Novak Djokovic dominates the world's rankings at the top spot. Coming in second is Spaniard Rafael Nadal. German Alexander Zverev is ranked third.

