Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin defeats Michael Zheng in Little Rock Round of 32

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin ranking 269th in the world started out strong at the Little Rock Challenger 2023, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

He won the match in two sets with the score of 7:6, 6:3. Next Kukushkin will face the winner of the match between Tennys Sandgren and Yuta Shimizu, set for May 31.

The prize money for the Little Rock 2023 makes 80,000 US dollars. The winner will get 10, 840 US dollars and 75 rank points.