Kazakhstan's Kukushkin down in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin lost 14 positions and is currently on the 89th place of the latest rankings of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), SPORTINFORM reports.

2018 for Mikhail began with 3 wins and 2 losses in the ATP tournaments, in which he won $69,106, $77,719 (including doubles).

It should be noted that the highest Kukushkin ever climbed in the ATP rankings was the 46th place in October 2015.

The rankings are topped by Swiss Roger Federer who jumped ahead of the previous leader, Spain's Rafael Nadal after beating Dutch player Robin Haase 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals at the ABN AMRO World Tournament.

The 36-year-old Federer became the oldest tennis player to top the world rankings.