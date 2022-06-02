EN
    08:41, 02 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin loses at 1st grass tournament of this season

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°164 Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan was upset at the start of his first grass tournament this season in Surbiton, Great Britain, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Kukushkin succumbed to British wildcard Paul Jubb ranked 232nd in the world. Jubb stunned the Kazakhstani in straight sets 6-4, 7-6.

    Kukushkin sadly lost both of his clay matches in Belgrade, Serbia and Munich, Germany earlier this year.


