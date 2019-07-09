Kazakhstan's Kukushkin loses to world №7 at Wimbledon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan is leaving the 2019 Wimbledon after a fourth-round loss to the world №7, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the fourth-round match the 31-year-old Kukushkin was stunned by Japanese Kei Nishikori in four sets 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.



Next Nishikori will face 2nd-seeded Roger Federer in the quarterfinal.



Recall that it was the first time in Mikhail Kukushkin's career that he reached the fourth round of the Grand Slam tournament in London.