TYLER. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin ranking 296th in the world lost to Nicolas Moreno De Alboran World No. 187 in the men’s singles final encounter at the Tyler Challenger in the U.S., Kazinform reports referring to Sports.kz.

Nicolas Moreno De Alboran won the dramatic match 6-7(8) 7-6(0) 6-4 to secure the title.