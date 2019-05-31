Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin makes it into 3rd round of Roland Garros doubles

PARIS. KAZINFORM - Competing as a pair in the 2019 French Open men's doubles, Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan and Joran Vliegen of Belgium won a match in the second round, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The duo of Mikhail Kukushkin/ Joran Vliegen was facing off Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas and Spain's Feliciano López. The match lasted 1 hour 51 minutes and ended with the win of the Kazakh-Belgian duo 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Thus, Kukushkin and Vliegen reached Round of 16.