EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:29, 02 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin out of Mutua Madrid Open qualifying round

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the qualifying round of Mutua Madrid Open in Spain, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    In the semifinal of the qualifying round Kukushkin was upset by Spaniard Pablo Andujar. The Spaniard needed 1 h 28 minutes to stun Kukushkin in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

    During the match the Kazakhstani hit one aces and made one double fault.

    The prize pool of the tournament exceeds €2.6 million.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!