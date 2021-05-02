Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin out of Mutua Madrid Open qualifying round

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the qualifying round of Mutua Madrid Open in Spain, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

In the semifinal of the qualifying round Kukushkin was upset by Spaniard Pablo Andujar. The Spaniard needed 1 h 28 minutes to stun Kukushkin in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

During the match the Kazakhstani hit one aces and made one double fault.

The prize pool of the tournament exceeds €2.6 million.