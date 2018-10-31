EN
    Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin outplays Herbert at Paris Masters

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Having defeated France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert (3-6, 6-3, 7-5), Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan advanced to the Round of 32 of the Paris Masters tennis tournament, SPORTINFORM reports.

    The tennis match lasted 2 hours and 18 minutes.

    In the Round of 32 of the tournament in Paris, Kukushkin will face American John Isner, the world's No.9.

    It is to be recalled that last week Mikhail reached the semifinals of the tournament in Vienna, Austria, and climbed 17 spots up in the ATP rankings.

