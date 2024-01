ASTANA. KAZINFORM The ATP rankings have been updated, Sports.kz reports.

As in the previous version, Spaniard Rafael Nadal remains at the top, followed by Roger Federer, and Marin Cilic.

The only representative of Kazakhstan in the TOP-100 Mikhail Kukushkin retained his 92nd line.

The closest to the TOP-100 Kazakhstani, Alexander Bublik climbed from 146th to 145th place.