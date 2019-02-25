EN
    15:12, 25 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Kukushkin rises in ATP rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Mikhail Kukushkin has climbed 11 spots in the updated ATP rankings, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    He is now ranked 39th in the world.

    The 31-year-old Kukushkin reached the final of the Open 13 Provence final in Marseille in which he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

    Serb Novak Djokovic still dominates the rankings, followed by Spaniard Rafael Nadal and German Alexander Zverev.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
