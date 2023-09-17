EN
    Kazakhstan's Kulambayeva captures ITF’s W40 Skopje doubles title

    Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva paired with Lithuanian Justina Mikulskyte claimed the ITF’s W40 Skopje doubles title in Northern Macedonia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The top-seed Kazakh-Lithuanian duo stunned Rina Saigo and Yukina Saigo of Japan in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the tournament.

    It is worth mentioning that Kulambayeva and Mikulskyte eliminated Greek tandem Eleni Christofi and Dimitra Pavlou and the Croatian-German duo Iva Primorac and Natalia Siedliska in the quarterfinal and opening matches, respectively.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals $40,000.

    Before the start of the tournament Zhibek Kulambayeva was ranked 156th in the WTA Doubles Rankings – her career’s best.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
