Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva claims title at ITF tournament in Serbia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Top-seed Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan claimed the ITF W15 Kursumlijska Banja title, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the final match, Kulambayeva stunned 8th-seeded Greek Eleni Christofi in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

On her way to the final the Kazakhstani eliminated Serbian wildcard Dunja Maric, Dutch Lian Tran, Slovak Nina Vargova and British qualifier Eleanor Baglow.

The prize fund of the tournament totaled $15,000.