Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev claims gold at WTT Youth Contender in France

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan claimed gold in the U15 Boys Singles at the WTT Youth Contender Metz 2022 in Metz, France, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

In the final Kurmangaliyev stunned Flavien Cotton of France 3:1. Alan defeated French Nathan Lam 3:0 in the semifinals. As for the quarterfinals, he beat Rafal Formela 3:1 of Poland. Alan routed Korean Lee Jungmok and Rafael Cabrera of Dominican Republic in Round of 16 and Round of 32 matches, respectively.

One more representative of Kazakhstan at the event Sanzhar Zhubanov managed to reach Round of 64 where he lost to David Bessa of Portugal.