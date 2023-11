ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan was upset in the U17 Boys Singles quarterfinal at the WTT Youth Contender Helsingborg 2023 in Sweden, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kurmangaliyev was defeated by Japanese table tennis player Yuhi Sakai 3-0.

He will continue to play at the event in the U19 Boys Singles.