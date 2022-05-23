EN
    17:05, 23 May 2022

    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins int’l table tennis tournament in Poland

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan won the WTT Youth Contender Władysławowo 2022 international tournament in the U15 Boys category, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Held on 16-22 May 2022, the event brought together over 260 athletes from 33 countries of the world.

    Kurmangaliyev confidently defeated seven opponents to claim the gold medal of the tournament in Poland. In the final the Kazakhstani table tennis prodigy stunned French Antoine Noirault 3-1.


