    17:01, 27 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins silver in Spain

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev scooped silver at the WTT Youth Contender 2022 tournament in Platja d’Aro in Spain, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The 15-year-old Kurmangaliyev outplayed his opponents from Italy, Poland, Portugal, as well as Japan at the event which brought together athletes from Asia, Europe, and South America.

    This is the 13th medal for Kurmangaliyev at an international level.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
