Kazakhstan’s library stock to be fully digitized by 2020 – Minister of Culture
"By 2020, we plan to fully digitize Kazakhstan’s library stock," Mukhamediuly said.
He reminded of development of the Digital Kazakhstan-2020 program.
According to the Minister, a network of virtual museums and museum collections, concert recordings, tangible and intangible historical - cultural heritage elements will be converted into an electronic format by 2025.
"Our key objective is to preserve and popularize cultural heritage and to create a competitive and recognizable cultural products," he stressed.
As the Minister noted, museums should become a center of interaction and cooperation among research institutions, universities, archives, libraries for popularizing and interpreting historical - cultural heritage in a modern format.
"The main focus will be on development of tourist potential of our museums - reserves, which are of great interest both for foreigners and local tourists," he explained.
Source: www.primeminister.kz