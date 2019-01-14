Kazakhstan’s literature to be published in 6 UN languages

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The work to translate and publish anthologies of modern Kazakhstani literature in the six official languages of the United Nations is underway in the furtherance of "Modern Kazakhstani Culture in the Global World" project, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Each anthology will be published with a circulation of at least 10,000 copies in six languages - English, Spanish, French, Russian, Chinese, and Arabic. The project is aimed at making the world familiar with modern Kazakhstani literature, musical and visual arts, choreography, cinematography, and theater.

Translators, writers, and representatives of the translation and publishing organizations of the UK, Spain, France, Russia, and China participating in the project came to Kazakhstan to meet with the authors whose works have been included in the anthologies.

"At the instruction of the Commission for Rukhani Janghyru Program Implementation, the work was started last year. As part of this initiative, we visited six UN countries, met with translation organizations to involve them in this work. We have gathered high-profile translators, now they are cooperating with us," said Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, Director of National Bureau of Translation Non-Profit Foundation.



In addition, it is planned that the partner countries will deal with the distribution and promotion of the anthologies translated.



"For instance, the Cambridge University Press, using all its capabilities, experience and contacts, is engaged not only in translating and preparing for publication but also in distributing books among educational institutions of the major English-speaking countries," he added.



More than 50 specialists have been involved in translating and preparing publications. To date, the work to make word-based translations into English, French, Russian, and Spanish has been completed. The work on word-based translations into Chinese and Arabic is underway.



During the forthcoming meetings with authors in Astana and Almaty, foreign experts will discuss general issues of the practice of modern literary translation and hold individual interview meetings with each of the authors whose works have been included in the structure of the anthologies. They are to ensure authenticity and the highest artistic quality of translations.