ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Grigory Lomakin and Zvonimir Babic of Croatia defeated Goncalo Falcao and Sebastian Fanselow in the Men’s Doubles Round of 16 at the ATP Challenger Oeiras 4 in three sets 7:5, 3:6, 10:5, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

The 25-year-old Kazakh tennis player ranks currently 242nd in the ATP Doubles Ranking.