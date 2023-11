ASTANA. KAZINFORM Starting from August 3, 2023, check-in for Fly Arystan’s international flights at the airports will be chargeable, Kazinform learned from the company’s Instagram.

When buying a service in advance, passengers will have to pay 5,000 tenge, while payment right before departure will be 10,000 tenge.

Online check-in through the company’s website remains free.