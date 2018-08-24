Kazakhstan's Lutsenko claims 2nd gold for Kazakhstan at Asian Games

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh race cyclist Alexey Lutsenko won another gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

This time he was the best in Men's 40km Individual Time Trial race. Lutsenko finished in 55:37.13.

Uzbekistan's Muradjan Khalmuratov (+1:33.39) Fumiyuki Beppu of Japan (+1:42.07) came in second and third, respectively.

It is to be recalled that yesterday Lutsenko also finished first in Men's 150km Individual Road Race.