Kazakhstan's Mariya Dmitriyenko bag bronze medal at Asian Games

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Mariya Dmitriyenko has won bronze in the Shooting - Double Trap Women event at the 2018 Asian Games, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Mariya Dmitriyenko scored 125 points and, therefore, secured the Asian Games medal.

It should be mentioned the podium was topped by Chinese athletes: Qingnian Li (136) and Yiting Bai (134) won gold and silver medals.

Photo courtesy of the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan