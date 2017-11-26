EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:34, 26 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Meiirim Nursultanov KOs American boxer

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh athlete Meiirim Nursultanov had a fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City, USA, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    His opponent was U.S. boxer Eric Moon (7-0, 6 KOs).

    In the six-round middleweight fight, Nursultanov defeated the American athlete in the second round as the referee stopped the contest.

    Thus, the Kazakh boxer claimed his fifth professional win, while Moon lost for the first time in the pro ring.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!