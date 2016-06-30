EN
    21:00, 30 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's membership in UNSC is a well-deserved result of its policy, view

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Trade Unions' Federation congratulates all Kazakhstanis and Head of our State Nursultan Nazarbayev on election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2017-2018.

    "Undoubtedly, this is the new page in the history of Kazakhstan. Our country has become the first Central Asian state to serve on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member.

    Over 25 years Kazakhstan has become a full-fledged member of the international community and active participant of the processes on strengthening of the global security, unity and stability in the world.

    This is a deserved achievement of President Nazarbayev's consistent work on promotion of peace in the entire world. This is a victory of all Kazakhstanis!

    Participation in the UNSC's work will surely open new opportunities for promotion of Kazakhstan's global initiatives," the federation said in a statement.

