Kazakhstan’s men’s archery team claims silver at Asian Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The men’s team of Kazakhstani archers settled for a silver medal at the 2021 Asian Archery Championships held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan’s squad made up of Sergei Khristich, Akbarali Karabayev, and Andrei Tyutyun settled for silver after losing to the South Korean team by one point 235-236 in the compound men’s final at the Asian Archery Championships.

Later the Kazakhstani women’s recurve team won bronze at the tournament.