EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:18, 27 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin advances to final of ATP Challenger event in Italy

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin advanced to the final of the ATP Challenger tournament in Andria, Italy, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan defeated Hungary’s Márton Fucsovics 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinal of the tournament.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on Swiss Leandro Riedi in the final.

    The prize fund of the ATP Challenger Andria stands at 45,730 euros.

    Photo: ktf.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!