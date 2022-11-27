Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin advances to final of ATP Challenger event in Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin advanced to the final of the ATP Challenger tournament in Andria, Italy, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan defeated Hungary’s Márton Fucsovics 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinal of the tournament.

The Kazakhstani is to take on Swiss Leandro Riedi in the final.

The prize fund of the ATP Challenger Andria stands at 45,730 euros.

Photo: ktf.kz