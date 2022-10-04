EN
    21:26, 04 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin loses at ATP 500 Astana Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin was defeated in the first round of the ATP 500 tennis tournament held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The Kazakhstan lost to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, ranked 6th in the world, 3-6, 4-6 in the first-round match at the ATP 500 Astana Open.

    Mikhail Kukushkin who ranks 221st in the world received a wild card for the tournament.




    Photo: ktf.kz





