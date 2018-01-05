Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin loses in ATP tournament quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the quarterfinals of the ATP tournament in India, Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin played against South African Kevin Anderson, a US Open 2017 finalist, according to Sports.kz.

Scoring 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-2 in three sets, Anderson defeated the seventh-seeded Mikhail Kukushkin.

The match lasted 2 hours and 30 minutes. Anderson fired 24 aces, made 7 double faults, and saved 4 of 12 break-points. As to Kukushkin, he hit 4 aces, made 4 serve faults, and got 1 break-point.