    07:43, 05 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin loses in ATP tournament quarterfinals

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the quarterfinals of the ATP tournament in India, Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin played against South African  Kevin Anderson, a US Open 2017 finalist, according to Sports.kz.

    Scoring 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-2 in three sets, Anderson defeated the seventh-seeded Mikhail Kukushkin.

    The match lasted 2 hours and 30 minutes. Anderson fired 24 aces, made 7 double faults, and saved 4 of 12 break-points. As to Kukushkin, he hit 4 aces, made 4 serve faults, and got 1 break-point.

     

