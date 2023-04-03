EN
    Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin off to a good start at tennis tournament in Spain

    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan won the first-round match at the ATP Challenger singles tournament in Murcia, Spain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin beat French Gabriel Debru in two sets 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of the Murcia Open. The match lasted for one hour and 36 minutes.

    Kukushkin is currently placed 319th and Debru takes the 508th spot in the ATP Singles Ranking.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
