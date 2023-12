NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin will take part in the ATP Melbourne 2, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

It will take place between January 31 and February 6 in Melbourne. Stan Wawrinka, Grigor Dimitrov, Felix Auger-Aliassime,Borna Coric, Casper Ruud are also on the entry list for ATP Melbourne 2.