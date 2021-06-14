Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi claims third medal at 2021 Artistic Gymnastics FIG World Challenge Cup

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan won bronze at the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics FIG World Challenge Cup in Osijek, Croatia, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani Milad Karimi won a bronze medal in the vault reaching the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics FIG World Cup finals. Igor Radivilov of Ukraine was first and Adem Asil of Turkey scored the second-best result.

Earlier the Kazakhstani won silver in the exercises on bars, and gold in the floor exercises.