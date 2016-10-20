Kazakhstan’s mining industry potential presented at 24th WMC in Rio de Janeiro

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani delegation headed by Executive Secretary of the Investments and Development Ministry Zamir Saginov is participating in the 24th World Mining Congress in Rio de Janeiro.



As the Ministry informed on its website, the delegation consists of the representatives of the country’s major mining companies, Atameken National Chamber, research institutions and leading organizer of exhibitions Iteca.

As reported, the event kicked off on October 18 and brings together more than 2,000 delegates from 34 countries of the world. Among the delegates are governmental officials, researchers, representatives of the international specialized organizations, heads of mining companies and diplomats.

The programme of the Congress includes a meeting of the WMC International Organizing Committee, WMC plenary session, an exhibition of the latest mining achievements and a competition of scientific-technical works and projects. The participants will discuss the acute issues of exploration of mineral deposits, surface and underground mining, automation and robotics and mining innovations.





On the first day of the Congress, the Executive Secretary of the Ministry outlined the main areas and prospects of development of Kazakhstan’s mining sector and informed members of the WMC International Organizing Committee of the course of Kazakhstan’s preparation for the 25th WMC.

JSC KAZNEX INVEST National Agency for Export and Investments prepared a national stand about mining industry, investment policy and export potential of Kazakhstan as well as about the EXPO 2017.

On October 21, the Kazakh side will receive an ‘oil lamp’ symbolizing the country’s right to organize the next Congress scheduled for June 19-22, 2018 in Astana.