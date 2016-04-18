Kazakhstan’s MobilEx Racing Team partakes in the World Cup in Qatar (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's team "MobilEx Racing Team" will start up at the 3rd stage of the 2016 FIA Cross Country Rally World Cup.

The day before the start both crews passed administrative and technical control and received admission to the race, the press-service of the team reported.

According to the statement, today at 08.30 am Qatar time (11.30 Astana time) MobilEx Racing Team will start up from the podium of the Sealine Cross-Country Rally 2016.

The first phase of the race - Loseil Circuit - Al Zubara has the total length of 410 km. The high-speed special stage of the first day of the race is equal 226.4 km.

