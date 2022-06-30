Kazakhstan’s model of interethnic and interreligious harmony discussed in New York

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United States and the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (FFEU) hold a round table at the New York City Hall dedicated to the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Edward Mermelstein, Commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, Mark Schneier, President of FFEU, Yeshaya Cohen, Chief Rabbi of Kazakhstan, representatives of SAMK and Bakhai, as well as non-governmental organizations from Kazakhstan and United States attended the event.

Commissioner Mermelstein noted in his speech that for a multi-ethnic and multi-confessional city like New York, Kazakhstan's model of interethnic and interreligious harmony is of practical interest. In the given context the work of Congress was especially emphasized as a universal platform for alignment of dialogue between representatives of various confessions.

The President of FFEU Schneier talked about the warm, trustful cooperation with Kazakhstan, and about the presence of commonalities, rather than differences, between the religions represented by the participants of the round table. At the same time, representatives of religious associations educated the American partners about their daily activity and tasks of their organizations.

Kazakhstan's model of interethnic and interreligious harmony, as well as exceptional activity of the Congress in promoting religious freedom by building trustful dialogue between representatives of religious associations was also discussed during the event.

Besides presentation of the forthcoming VII Congress in Kazakhstan took place, during which Bulat Sarsenbayev, the Chairman of the Board of Nazarbayev Center on Development of Interconfessional and Intercivilization Dialogue, shared the expectations for the forthcoming Congress and acquainted the participants with the work of the Center. Aza Karam, Secretary General of «Religions for Peace» NGO reiterating her participation in the upcoming event and noted the uniqueness of the platform and readiness for further cooperation with the Kazakhstan.