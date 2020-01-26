Kazakhstan’s Moguls sensation Gorodko wins again

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Anastassiya Gorodko, 14, has continued her sensational moguls season by hauling another gold at the FIS European Cup in Font Romeu, France, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Gorodko outperformed older and more experienced athletes by scoring 150 points for her Moguls routine and claimed gold.

My Bjerkman of Sweden took home silver with 120 points. Settling for bronze was French Camille Cabrol earning 90 points.

Another Kazakhstani Olessya Graur’s performance got her 54 points and the 7th place at the event.

It should be mentioned that Gorodko collected three gold and one silver medals in Moguls and Dual Moguls events at the FIS European Cup in Switzerland in January.