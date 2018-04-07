EN
    Kazakhstan's Mominov TKO's Argentinian Balcedo in 2nd

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the boxing evening in Buenos Aires, Kazakhstani welterweight Bobirzhan Mominov knocked out his opponent Jose Ignacio Balcedo in second round, SPORTINFORM reports.

    The six-round bout ended with a TKO in the second round.

    Today's victory became the sixth for Mominov in his professional career and fifth by knockout. So far, the Kazakh hasn't suffered a defeat.

    For Balcedo it was his second professional fight and first defeat.

     

