Kazakhstan’s Morozova 13th in Women’s 3,000m event in Beijing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Nadezhda Morozova finished 13th in the Women’s 3,000m speed skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event took place at the National Speed Skating Oval.

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won the women’s 3000m gold by setting an Olympic record time of 3:56.93. Coming in second was Italian Francesca Lollobrigida who covered the distance in 3:58.06. Canadian Isabelle Weidemann settled for bronze (3:58.64).

Kazakhstani Morozova clocked the distance in 4:04.970. She is expected to vie for Olympic medals in three more events at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.