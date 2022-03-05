EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:17, 05 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Morozova 3rd in Women’s 500m Allround at ISU World Cup

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Speed skater Nadezhda Morozova from Kazakhstan finished 3rd in the Women’s 500m Allround event at the ISU World Championships taking place these days in Hamar, Norway, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    By completing the distance in 38.59, Morozova was 3rd to cross the finish line.

    Japanese speed skater Miho Takagi finished first outpacing another athlete from Japan Ayano Sato ranked 2nd.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!