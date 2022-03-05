Kazakhstan’s Morozova 3rd in Women’s 500m Allround at ISU World Cup

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Speed skater Nadezhda Morozova from Kazakhstan finished 3rd in the Women’s 500m Allround event at the ISU World Championships taking place these days in Hamar, Norway, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

By completing the distance in 38.59, Morozova was 3rd to cross the finish line.

Japanese speed skater Miho Takagi finished first outpacing another athlete from Japan Ayano Sato ranked 2nd.