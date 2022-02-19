Kazakhstan’s Morozova finished 12th in women's mass start at 2022 Beijing Olympics

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Nedezhada Morozova finished 12th in the Women's Speed Skating Mass Start Final at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won the women's mass start gold. Ivanie Blondin of Canada earned silver and Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida the bronze medal.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.



