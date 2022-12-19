EN
    17:23, 19 December 2022

    Kazakhstan’s Morozova skates to bronze at Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani speed skater Nadezhda Morozova earned bronze at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Calgary, Canada, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    Morozova clocked the distance in 1:53.03 in the Women’s 1,500m event winning bronze.

    Dutch Antoinette Rijpma de Jong took home silver by crossing the finish line in 1:52.70, 0.62 seconds behind the leader - Japanese Miho Takagi.

    Another Kazakhstani Yekaterina Aydova was placed 12th covering the distance in 1:55.91.

    One week earlier at another Women’s 1,500m event at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary Morozova won silver. She crossed in 1:52.823, fraction of a second behind Japanese Takagi. Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong finished third settling for bronze at that event.


    Photo:olympic.kz

