EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:43, 09 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's most decorated player to participate in Tata Steel Chess Tournament

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A female chess player will represent Kazakhstan for the first time at the world's most prestigious chess tournament Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2019, Kazinform reports.

    Dinara Saduakassova, the most decorated chess player of Kazakhstan and International Master, will represent the country on 11-27 January in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands.

    Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2019 is one of the oldest and most prestigious chess tournaments in the world played since 1937.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!