09:54, 06 February 2018 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan's most decorated skier lands in Peyongchang
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's skier Alexey Poltoranin arrived in South Korea to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, Kazinform has learnt from olympic.kz.
Kazakhstani skiers are set to take part in the following medal events during PyeongChang 2018:
Men's 15km +15km Skiathlon on February 11
Men's Sprint Classic on February 13
Men's 15km Free on February 16
Men's 4 x 10Km Relay on February 18
Men's Team Sprint Free February 21
Men's 50km Mass Start Classic on February 24