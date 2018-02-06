EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:54, 06 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's most decorated skier lands in Peyongchang

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's skier Alexey Poltoranin arrived in South Korea to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, Kazinform has learnt from olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstani skiers are set to take part in the following medal events during PyeongChang 2018:

    Men's 15km +15km Skiathlon on February 11

    Men's Sprint Classic on February 13

    Men's 15km Free on February 16

    Men's 4 x 10Km Relay on February 18

    Men's Team Sprint Free February 21

    Men's 50km Mass Start Classic on February 24

     

     

